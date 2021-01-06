Body of missing boy found in Rajasthan canal; suicide suspected

The body of a 17-year-old boy, who had gone missing four days ago, was recovered from a canal near this city on Wednesday, police said, suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The boy, a class 12 student, originally hailed from Uttarakhand. He was living with his family at rented accommodation in Saraswati Colony in Kota city, police said.

He was under depression and would often say he would end his life by drowning, they said, adding one of his family members had drowned. The boy had left his home for a morning walk on Wednesday and had gone missing since then. His family members lodged a missing report at Borekheda police station on Monday, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Prem Singh.

On Wednesday morning, his body was recovered from the canal in Kaithun area, about 10 kilometers from the city, the ASI said, adding no suicide note was found. The body is around four days old and it suggests that the minor took the extreme step on the same day he had left his home, he said.

The body is placed in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and the proceeding for post-mortem is underway, the ASI added..

