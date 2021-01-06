Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court refuses to stay anti-conversion laws in UP, Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay laws enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments concerning marriages based on religious conversion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:18 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay anti-conversion laws in UP, Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay laws enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments concerning marriages based on religious conversion. The apex court also issued a notice and asked the state governments to respond to the petition challenging "love jihad" laws within four weeks.

A three-judge headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde heard the petition filed by Vishal Thakre, an advocate. During the arguments, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, lawyer for the petitioner, said the whole society is affected by it. "The Madhya Pradesh, Haryana governments, according to media reports, are also bringing it (anti-conversion law)," Yadav said.

Responding to this, the CJI said that only Uttarakhand and UP governments have brought the laws. The CJI asked Yadav to approach the HC to file his petition in their respective High Courts, saying "first you exercise your right under article 32 of the Indian Constitution and approach the respective High Courts of the states".

"We are not saying that you have a bad case," the CJI said. The petition had challenged Uttar Pradesh Prohibition Of Unlawful Conversion Of Religion Ordinance, 2020 and Uttarakhand Freedom Of Religion Act, 2018 and sought directions to authorities not to give effect to the UP Ordinance.

It said that the laws passed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are against "love Jihad" and sought to declare punishments as ultra virus and null and void, claiming they disturb the basic structure of the Constitution as laid down by the law. The laws passed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are against the public policy and society at large, the plea said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as coronavirus infections and deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.U.S. COVID-19 hospi...

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said one nation one election is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. Speaking at a webinar...

Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins

The growing chances of Democratic wins in two pivotal U.S. Senate contests triggered financial market moves Wednesday that mirror hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies. Analysts generall...

We felt like we gained a lot from IPL: UAE skipper Raza

UAE skipper Ahmed Raza on Wednesday said he gained a lot by training along the likes of Virat Kohli during the IPL and hoped the experience would come handy when his team takes on Ireland in the upcoming ODI series in Abu Dhabi. Raza along ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021