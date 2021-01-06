Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roadside bomb kills five in Cameroon's restive North West Region

Four soldiers and a senior government official were killed in Cameroon's restive North West Region on Wednesday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, according to an internal security note and another senior official.

Reuters | Yaounde | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:19 IST
Roadside bomb kills five in Cameroon's restive North West Region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four soldiers and a senior government official were killed in Cameroon's restive North West Region on Wednesday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, according to an internal security note and another senior official. The vehicle was travelling in a military convoy when it was ambushed by armed secessionists, the note seen by Reuters said, adding that five others were severely wounded.

The senior official said the five-vehicle convoy was returning to the town of Mbengwi, 450 km (279.62 miles) northwest of the capital Yaounde, after the installation of recently appointed local officials when the blast occurred. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is rare but not unheard of for separatists in the conflict to use makeshift bombs, but Wednesday's attack was among the deadliest since a June 2019 attack that killed four police officers and wounded six. The security note said the powerful device was made up of large gas cylinders.

What began as peaceful protests in Cameroon's two English-speaking regions in 2016 has degenerated into a violent insurgency pitting several separatist groups against Cameroon's mostly French-speaking government. More than 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced since 2017, with both sides regularly accused of committing atrocities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021