Left Menu
Development News Edition

Engineer accused of child sex abuse sent to CBI custody for week by UP court

Earlier the court had given five days custody to the CBI for collecting evidence in November, he said.The arrested junior engineer, a resident of Chitrakoot district, is alleged to have victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:47 IST
Engineer accused of child sex abuse sent to CBI custody for week by UP court

A court here on Wednesday granted the CBI seven days' remand of a UP irrigation department junior engineer who was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting children for the last 10 years and selling videos and photographs on the darknet to paedophiles across the globe. Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Mohd Rizwan Ahmed sent the accused Ram Bhawan to CBI custody for a week from Thursday.

The court accepted a plea for Bhawan's physical, blood and voice tests, Additional District Government counsel (ADGC) Manoj Dixit said, adding these will be conducted at AIIMS, New Delhi. Earlier the court had given five days' custody to the CBI for collecting evidence in November, he said.

The arrested junior engineer, a resident of Chitrakoot district, is alleged to have victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur. The CBI had lodged a case against him on October 31 and arrested him on November 16. He is presently lodged in Banda jail.

During searches, the CBI had recovered eight mobile phones, around Rs eight lakh in cash, sex toys, laptop and other digital evidence carrying a large amount of child sexual abuse material. It is alleged that the junior engineer was indulging in such activities for the last 10 years, mainly contacting and sharing child sexual abuse material with other paedophiles globally using the darknet and cloud services abroad.

He is understood to have told the investigators that he used to lure the children with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021