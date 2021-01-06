Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three held for defrauding govt of over Rs 65 crore

Cases of fake invoices and evasion of GST were booked against the three who created non-existent firms and issued invoices without supplying goods and allegedly facilitated fraudulent availing of input tax credit ITC by over 200 different firmscompanies, the officials said.By this, the three defrauded the government of revenue to the tune of Rs 67.76 crore, a press release from the Medchal Commissionerate said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:00 IST
Three held for defrauding govt of over Rs 65 crore

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI): Three people were on Monday arrested here for allegedly defrauding the government to the tune of Rs 67.76 crore by creating non-existent firms, officials of Medchal Central GST Commissionerate said. Cases of fake invoices and evasion of GST were booked against the three who created non-existent firms and issued invoices without supplying goods and allegedly facilitated fraudulent availing of input tax credit (ITC) by over 200 different firms/companies, the officials said.

By this, the three defrauded the government of revenue to the tune of Rs 67.76 crore, a press release from the Medchal Commissionerate said. Further investigations revealed that the trio had created 11 bogus firms either in their names or in the names of different individuals by alluring them with monthly payments, and taking registrations in the name of such individuals, the release said.

The three were aided by an auditor, who helped them in obtaining multiple GST registrations, arranging input bills from bogus firms, maintaining all records including GST returns, it said. During the investigations, it was noticed that the fake invoice trading took place against payment of 9 per cent/10 per cent commission in cash.

It was also revealed that the recipient firms of the fake bills were paying the invoice amounts in regular banking channels to the bogus firms which had issued fake bills and amounts were being paid back to them by withdrawing cash from their account by deducting their commission, the release said. Two persons who created the non-existent firms and the auditor who confessed to their involvement in the case were arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court here which remanded them till January 20.

Efforts are on to nab another man, who created the non- existent firms and is absconding. Further investigation and recovery proceedings are underway, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021