Panchayat polls in Himachal on Jan 17, 19 and 21; 3-day public holiday declared

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a public holiday for January 17, 19 and 21 on account of the general elections to Panchayat Raj Institutions.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a public holiday for January 17, 19 and 21 on account of the general elections to Panchayat Raj Institutions. The polls will be held in three phases and the counting of votes for members of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad will be conducted on January 22. The overall election process will be completed by January 23.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to declare January 17, 2021. Sunday (if necessary) January 19, 2021 (Tuesday) and January 21, 2021 (Thursday) as public holiday in Himachal Pradesh on account of general election to Panchayati Raj Institutions (in the areas of those Panchayati Raj Institutions where the election are scheduled to be held) on the respective dates (in case poll is held)," read an order from Himachal Pradesh government. All government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments situated in the Himachal Pradesh under Industrial Disputes Act and shops will remain closed on the said dates in the areas of above institutions.

According to the order, it will also be a paid holiday to daily wages employees and also within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act 1881. It is, however, clarified that special casual leave may be given to those employees who are working in different places in the State but have a right to vote in Panchayati Raj Institutions, on the production of certificate from the concerned Presiding Officer that the employee has actually cast his/her vote, it added. (ANI)

