Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police decides against extending night curfew

Mumbai Police on Wednesday decided against extending the night curfew in the city, which was clamped by the Maharashtra government from December 22 to January 5 between 11 PM and 6 AM, a senior official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:24 IST
Mumbai Police decides against extending night curfew

Mumbai Police on Wednesday decided against extending the night curfew in the city, which was clamped by the Maharashtra government from December 22 to January 5 between 11 PM and 6 AM, a senior official said. The night curfew was imposed in view of the threat of the new UK variant of coronavirus and in a bid to prevent crowding during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mumbai and other municipal areas in the state. ''The night curfew deadline ended at 12 Am on Tuesday, following which the police decided not to extend the curbs on movement of the people in night,'' the official said.

The city police had also imposed section 144 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedur Code) during the timings of the night curfew banning assembly of more than five persons. The official said citizens should follow guidelines issued by the state government and adhere to the pandemic protocol though the night curfew has been discontinued.

The latest coronavirus case tally in the financial capital stands at 2,96,319, as per the city civic body..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021