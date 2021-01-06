Rajasthan: Circle officer, his driver held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

A circle officer posted in Rajasthan's Alwar and his driver were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on Wednesday. ACB DG B L Soni said Alwar rural CO Sapat Khan had demanded Rs 3 lakh bribe from a man for not arresting him and to drop his name from cases filed against him.

He had demanded the bribe through his driver Aslam Khan, who holds the post of constable, Soni said. After verification of a complaint lodged by the man, a trap was laid and the two were held while accepting the bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the father of the complainant, the official said.

ACB teams started searching the residences and other premises of the accused. Addressing a press conference, Soni said the ACB in 2020 took action against several officers, including an IAS officer, one IPS officer, three RAS officers and four RPS officers, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bureau registered a total of 253 cases -- 64 were against gazetted officers, 186 against non-gazetted employees, and three against private persons. In these cases, 351 people were arrested. Many of the officers/employees who were arrested were from revenue, police, panchayati raj, energy, local self government and medical departments, the ACB DG said.

Sixty cases were registered for demanding bribes, 34 for abusing official positions and 16 for disproportionate assets, he said. The ACB DG said action was also taken against 18 central government officials.

Soni informed that action was taken against IAS officer Indra Singh Rao (former Baran collector) and IPS officer Laxman Singh Gaur (former DIG Bharatpur) under the Prevention of Corruption Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)