Maha: Five held for organising bullock cart races

Five persons have been arrested in connection with organising a bullock cart race illegally at Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police on Monday received a tip off that bullock cart races were being held at a ground in Ambernath, following which action was taken, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:10 IST
Five persons have been arrested in connection with organising a bullock cart race illegally at Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Maharashtra Police Act and the Transportation of Animals Act, a police official said.

Bullock cart racing is banned in Maharashtra. Police on Monday received a tip off that bullock cart races were being held at a ground in Ambernath, following which action was taken, he said.

