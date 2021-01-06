Biden to nominate Monaco, Clarke to top Justice Department posts-source

Biden to nominate Monaco, Clarke to top Justice Department posts-sourceReuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:23 IST
President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Justice Department veterans Lisa Monaco as Deputy Attorney General and Kristen Clarke as the Assistant Attorney General to the Civil Rights Division, according to a source with knowledge of his decision.
