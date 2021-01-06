Birla to attend outreach, familiarisation programme for Panchayati Raj institutions at Dehradun

Left Menu
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend an outreach and familiarisation programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions of the country at Dehradun on January 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:32 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend an outreach and familiarisation programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions of the country at Dehradun on January 8. The programme is being organised with a view to introducing Panchayat Members to the functioning of the Parliament and to provide them with an exposure to the democratic principles and ethos.

Besides Birla, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal and other dignitaries will be attending the inaugural function. The theme of the programme is 'Panchayati Raj System: Strengthening the Decentralised Democracy'.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat release, around 405 Panchayat representatives including 26 Zila Panchayat Chairman & Deputy Chairman alongwith 109 Block Panchayat Pramukh and 270 nominated Gram Pradhans of Uttarakhand will be physically attending the programme. In addition, the 376 Zila Panchayat Members, 3201 Block Panchayats Members and 7791 Gram Pradhan will also be connected to the programme 'online via weblink'.

The programme is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat in coordination with the Government of Uttarakhand for the Panchayati Raj Institutions of the State. (ANI)

