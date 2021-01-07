U.S. Senate leader McConnell attacks attempts to challenge Biden win

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday delivered a scathing attack on fellow Republicans who were challenging Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, saying it could do great harm to America.

At the start of debate on certifying the Electoral College result, McConnell said: "We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of election on steroids." McConnell added, "The voters, courts, states, they've all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever."

