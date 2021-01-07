Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Police rescue 38 kidnapped women, children in Jhalawar

As many as 38 women and children were rescued, who were kidnapped by about 100 people in Baaman Devariyan village of Unher police station area in Jhalwar, Rajasthan police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jhalawar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:26 IST
Rajasthan Police rescue 38 kidnapped women, children in Jhalawar
Children and women rescued by Rajasthan police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 38 women and children were rescued, who were kidnapped by about 100 people in Baaman Devariyan village of Unher police station area in Jhalwar, Rajasthan police said on Wednesday. While talking to the media, Dr. Kiran Kang Sindhu, SP Jhalwar said that about 100 people with swords and other weapons came into the village and kidnapped women and children.

"We received information that about 100 people came to Baaman Devariyan village of Unher police station area in Jhalwar, Rajasthan. They came in the bus and other vehicles from Alot police station area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. They had weapons including knives and swords. They kidnapped women and children in Baaman Devariyan village," Sindhu said. "The police officials reached there and rescued 38 women and children. The police also detained six people. Weapons were recovered from them," she added.

The police have registered the case in the matter under relevant sections of IPC and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes at US Capitol building

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White...

Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made av...

WRAPUP 10-Congress resumes certification of Biden's win after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify Presiden...

Gunshots, broken glass as Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber. The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021