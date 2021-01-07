Rajasthan Police rescue 38 kidnapped women, children in Jhalawar

As many as 38 women and children were rescued, who were kidnapped by about 100 people in Baaman Devariyan village of Unher police station area in Jhalwar, Rajasthan police said on Wednesday. While talking to the media, Dr. Kiran Kang Sindhu, SP Jhalwar said that about 100 people with swords and other weapons came into the village and kidnapped women and children.

"We received information that about 100 people came to Baaman Devariyan village of Unher police station area in Jhalwar, Rajasthan. They came in the bus and other vehicles from Alot police station area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. They had weapons including knives and swords. They kidnapped women and children in Baaman Devariyan village," Sindhu said. "The police officials reached there and rescued 38 women and children. The police also detained six people. Weapons were recovered from them," she added.

The police have registered the case in the matter under relevant sections of IPC and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused. (ANI)

