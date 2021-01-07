NIA conducts raids in J-K, Punjab in connection with narcotics, weapons cases
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday has conducted raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with narcotics and weapons cases.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday has conducted raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with narcotics and weapons cases.
As per NIA sources, the raids were conducted in some areas in Jammu and Tarn Taran in Punjab.
Further details are awaited.
