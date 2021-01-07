Justice Hima Kohli takes oath as new CJ of Telangana HC
Hima Kohli was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court here. Kohli, who was a judge of Delhi High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event held at Raj Bhavan here.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, several Telangana ministers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Kohli succeeded Justice R S Chauhan, who has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.
