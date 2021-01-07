Booking staffer commits suicide at railway station in Mumbai

A 50-year-old chief booking supervisor at a suburban railway station allegedly committed suicide in his cabin on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Kishor Kadam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a cable wire in his cabin at the Vidya Vihar police station, a police official said.

The deceased, who was a resident of Kalyan town in neighbouring Thane district, reported in the morning as usual for his 9 am to 7 pm duty, but after some time, some of his colleagues found him hanging, the official said. No suicide note was found at the spot, he said, adding that the reason behind his extreme step was not yet clear.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam told PTI that on the basis of primary information, they have registered an accidental death report and a probe into the cas was underway..

