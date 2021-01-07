Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt prepares COVID-19 vaccine transport module, movement to begin soon

Government has prepared a detailed draft for air transportation of COVID-19 vaccines and the movement of vaccine to different parts of the nation is likely to begin by today or tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:34 IST
Govt prepares COVID-19 vaccine transport module, movement to begin soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By By Ashoke Raj Government has prepared a detailed draft for air transportation of COVID-19 vaccines and the movement of vaccine to different parts of the nation is likely to begin by today or tomorrow.

"For vaccine transportation across the country, a common draft has been made. It will shortly be shared with stakeholders. The transportation of vaccine is likely to begin by today or tomorrow," government sources said. Transportation of COVIDvaccine module has been finalised by the Government of India.

Sources indicated Pune will be the central hub from where the distribution of vaccine will take place. Passengers aircraft will be allowed to transport vaccine in the belly of the carrier. Since the Pune airport is under the Indian Air Force, they will also be a part of it," sources said. Government has made several mini-hub in the country for transportation of COVID vaccine. "There are total 41 destinations (airports) across the country finalised for delivery of vaccines," sources added.

For northern India, Delhi and Karnal will be made mini-hubs. For the eastern region, Kolkata and Guwahati will be the mini-hub for distribution. Guwahati will also be a nodal point for the Northeast. Chennai and Hyderabad will be the designated points for southern India," sources in Aviation Ministry said. An internal meeting with several stakeholders and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Health Ministry with Cargo and airport operators has already taken place regarding the transportation of covid vaccines across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre tell states to be prepared for vaccine roll out

By Priyanka Sharma Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive ...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India: Lancet study

Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...

Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest, and told them to fight. They did.

The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U...

Important for me to do roles that contribute to the film's story: Malavika Mohanan

Actor Malavika Mohanan, best known for films like Beyond the Clouds and Petta, says there is a dearth of well-etched roles for women actors across film industries, especially in big-budget potboiler movies. The actor made her debut in 2013 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021