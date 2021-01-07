BRIEF-Bharat Biotech Says Successful Completion Of Volunteer Enrolment For Phase-3 Clinical Trials Of COVAXIN

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week under a U.S.-backed deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust, a United Arab Emirates official said on Th...
By Priyanka Sharma Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive ...
Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...
The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U...