SC issues notice to Rajasthan Speaker on plea against merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Cong

The Supreme Court today issued notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi after hearing a petition seeking the cancellation of membership of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who merged with the Congress. The Apex Court bench, headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer and also comprising Justice KM Joseph, today asked the BSP advocate Satish Chandra Mishra why he did not approach the High Court for relief.

The BSP, during the course of the hearing today, submitted to the Top Court that it is a national party and the state unit cannot take a decision of merger without the approval of the national unit. BSP had moved the Apex Court and filed the petition challenging Rajasthan High Court's refusal to stay Joshi's approval of the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Indian National Congress (INC).

Mishra submitted to the Apex Court that the State Assembly Speaker cannot pass an order approving the merger. (ANI)

