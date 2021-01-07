Man held for duping Panipat-based jeweller

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a jeweller based in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Thursday. The accused Sabir Ahmed Sheikh, who sells Kashmiri shawls in Delhi and resides in a rented house at Lajpat Nagar-II, purchased two gold rings from the jeweller after showing a fake bank transaction for it, they said. The matter came to the light after a video of the incident, in which the accused is spotted buying the rings at the jeweller's shop, went viral on social media platforms. According to the police, the complainant, Pankaj Kumar, who owns a jewellery shop in Haryana's Panipat, alleged that on December 27, a customer along with a woman came to his shop and introduced himself as Rouf Ahmed Bazaz from Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar further alleged that the accused purchased two gold rings from his shop and showed a screenshot of a false bank transaction of Rs 48,000 as payment for the rings. Kumar alleged that the amount was never credited to his account. A case was registered against the accused at Panipat police station. On December 31, a CCTV footage of the incident at the jeweller's shop went viral on social media. The footage was then shared by the personnel of North Avenue police station with some informers. It was learnt that the accused was staying at a rented house in Lajpat Nagar - II, said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

''The veracity of video was first confirmed from Panipat City Police. Thereafter, a raid was conducted based on the information provided by one of the informers and the accused was arrested from his rented accommodation,'' he said. The accused was produced before a court and was sent to 14 days judicial custody, he added. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and disclosed that he gifted the rings at a marriage function in Haryana's Kurukshetra, the DCP said.

