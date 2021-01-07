Biden to nominate Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general

Biden to nominate Judge Merrick Garland for attorney generalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:58 IST
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to be U.S. attorney general, Biden's transition office said in a statement on Thursday.
Biden will also nominate Lisa Monaco for deputy attorney general, Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general and Kristen Clarke for assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- Lisa Monaco
- Kristen Clarke
- Merrick
- U.S.
- Vanita Gupta
ALSO READ
United States facing four historic crises at once, says Joe Biden
Joint session of US Congress certifies victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Nov 3 election.
US President Donald Trump says there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.
Joint Session of US Congress set to formally certify Joe Biden's presidential victory
Joe Biden nominates Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general