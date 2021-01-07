Biden to nominate Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to be U.S. attorney general, Biden's transition office said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden will also nominate Lisa Monaco for deputy attorney general, Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general and Kristen Clarke for assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)