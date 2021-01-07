4 held for robbing 3 Iraqi nationals by posing as CBI officers

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing three Iraqi nationals by posing as CBI officers at Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the last week of December 2020, the police said.

While one of the accused was arrested from Uran in Raigad district, three others were held from Pune, the police said, adding that they were on the lookout for one person. On December 26, the accused went to the Mumbai international airport and stood there holding the signboard with the names of the Iraqi passengers. When these passengers came out of the airport, the accused took them into their vehicle by posing as CBI officers, the police said.

Before the Khalapur toll booth on the expressway, the accused snatched their mobile phones, USD 600 and passports. They asked the victims to get out of the car and fled from the spot after that.

The victims later lodged a complaint, following which the Raigad police formed teams to nab the accused. They were later arrested and an offence was registered against them under IPC sections 170 (pretending to hold any particular office as a public servant), 395 (dacoity), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

