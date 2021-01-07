Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foil possible attacks

They also said they would not hold funerals until authorities arrest the killers.Shiites have been demanding a crackdown against Sunni outlawed Sipah-e-Sahaba group which has killed scores of Shiite Muslims throughout Pakistan in the past several years.

PTI | Multan | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:57 IST
Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foil possible attacks

Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday.

In a statement, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department said the suspects from the outlawed Sipah-e-Mohammad group were arrested in three separate raids over the previous 24 hours from cities of Sargodha, Khusab and Sahiwal.

It said officers seized bomb-making material and guns that were to be used in sectarian attacks by the arrested men. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

Pakistani security forces often make such arrests, but the latest ones came just after Sunni militants killed 11 Shiite coal miners they had abducted from southwestern Baluchistan.

Angered over Sunday's killing of coal miners, hundreds of minority Shiites from the Hazara community have since been rallying in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

The slain coal miners were also from the Hazara community, which has repeatedly been targeted by Sunni militants, including an Islamic State affiliate that claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing of the miners about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta.

Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death. But Shiites were refusing to bury the dead. They also said they would not hold funerals until authorities arrest the killers.

Shiites have been demanding a crackdown against Sunni outlawed Sipah-e-Sahaba group which has killed scores of Shiite Muslims throughout Pakistan in the past several years. Islamic State and other Sunni extremist groups view Shiites as apostates and they frequently target them in deadly attacks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Young couple killed in road accident

Hardoi UP, Jan 7 PTI A young couple was killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Hardoi-Lucknow Road here on Thursday, police said.The accident took place in Kachhauna area near Raiso village that left Atul 30 and...

Man stabbed to death in TN over 'love' affair; Friends allege honour killing

A 28-year old man was allegedlystabbed to death by the kin of a teenaged girl for harassingher to accept his love and five people, including her father,have been arrested in connection with the killing, police saidhere on Thursday.The man w...

Jaishankar wraps up visit to Sri Lanka; Indian mission describes his trip as 'huge success'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday left for home after wrapping up his three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he held constructive discussions with the countrys top leadership, which was described as a huge success.Jaisha...

US trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in November

The US trade deficit jumped to USD 68.1 billion in November as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports.The November gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad rose by 8 per cent from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021