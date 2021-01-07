Left Menu
Arnab fails to appear before court in suicide abetment case

TV journalist Arnab Goswami, anaccused in an abetment of suicide case, failed to appearbefore a court in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday,prompting the prosecution to seek a warrant against him.The court, however, granted him and other two accusedexemption from appearance for the day and adjourned thehearing.Alibaug Police had arrested Goswami and two others inthe case related to interior designer Anvay Naiks allegedsuicide in November.

Arnab fails to appear before court in suicide abetment case
TV journalist Arnab Goswami, anaccused in an abetment of suicide case, failed to appearbefore a court in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday,prompting the prosecution to seek a warrant against him.

The court, however, granted him and other two accusedexemption from appearance for the day and adjourned thehearing.

Alibaug Police had arrested Goswami and two others inthe case related to interior designer Anvay Naik's allegedsuicide in November. They were later granted bail by theSupreme Court.

On Thursday, as the case came up before Alibaugsessions court, Goswami and other two accused -- Firoze Sheikhand Nitish Sarda -- did not appear. Their lawyers soughtexemption for the day, which the court granted.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat took a strongexception, saying the accused should have been present for thepurpose of identification as this was the first hearing afterthe court took cognizance of the chargesheet.

He also sought issuance of a warrant against Goswamiand the other two.

While keeping Gharat's plea pending, the court notedthat as restrictions (on movement and travel) on account ofcoronavirus are in place till January 31, no coercive actioncan be taken in such matters.

The court posted the case for hearing on February 6.

On that date, the accused will have to appear beforethe court, Gharat told PTI.

''In normal circumstances, if an accused fails torespond to summons issued by a court and fails to appearbefore it on the given date, the court can issue a warrant.

''If on the next date too the accused does not appearthen a non-bailable warrant is issued,'' the prosecutor said.

It is the court's discretion, he said.

The trio are facing a case under IPC sections 306(abetment to suicide) and 109 (punishment for abetment).

The charge sheet claims that Naik killed his mother, apartner in his business, and hanged himself at their Alibaughouse in May 2018 as he was under stress due to non-payment ofdues by the firms of the three accused.

Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, alleged thatthe police reopened a case which had been closed in 2019 asthe Maharashtra government wanted to harass him.

