Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops to file FIR against Chhabria over plaint by Kapil Sharma

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:04 IST
Cops to file FIR against Chhabria over plaint by Kapil Sharma

Mumbai Police are in the processof filing a case of misappropriation and cheating against cardesigner Dilip Chhabria over a complaint lodged against him bycomedian Kapil Sharma a few months back for allegedly dupinghim to the tune of Rs 5.30 crore, which he had paid formanufacturing a vanity bus, an official said.

Chhabria was arrested last week, after the CrimeIntelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police unearthed a major DCAvanti car financing and forgery scam.

''Comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday visited MumbaiPolice Commissioner's Office in South Mumbai and lodged hiscomplaint against Dilip Chhabria Designs Pvt Ltd,'' theofficial said.

Based on the complaint, the police are in the processof registering an offence of criminal misappropriation andcheating against Chhabria, he said.

After meeting senior officials at the CP office,Sharma went to the CIU to record his statement.

''As per the complaint, Sharma had paid Rs 5.30 croreto Chhabria's DC Designs Private Limited company between Marchand May 2017 for manufacturing a vanity bus, but there was notany progress in it,'' said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissionerof Police (Crime).

After the GST regime came into effect in 2018, DCDesignsdemanded Rs 40 lakh more from Sharma, which thecomedian paid, he said, adding that even after making thepayment, the bus was not ready.

''In 2019, Sharma then approached the National CompanyLaw Tribunal (NCLT) and after a preliminary inquiry, thetribunal froze the bank accounts of DC Designs,'' he said.

After that, Chhabria again approached Sharma and toldhim that he would manufacture the vanity bus only if he paysRs 60 lakh more. However, Sharma refused to pay the amount,the official said.

DC Designs then sent a bill of about Rs 12-13 lakh toSharma for parking the vanity bus's chassis, engine and half-built vehicle in their premises, he said.

''Thereafter, Sharma approached the Economic OffencesWing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in September 2020 and registered acomplaint against DC Designs and preliminary enquiry in thecase was on,'' he said.

''The final decision about the complaint was takentoday and we are in the process of registering a separate caseof misappropriation and cheating against Chhabria,'' said thesenior police officer.

Meanwhile, before leaving the CP office premises,Kapil Sharma told reporters that he was there to record hisstatement in connection with his complaint.

''The person against whom I had filed a complainthas already been already arrested by the police in a differentcase,'' he said.

The CIU had unearthed the DC Avanti car financing andforgery scam. During the probe of the car financing racket, itwas revealed that loans averaging Rs 42 lakh per car wereavailed by DC Designs Pvt Ltd for DC Avanti cars manufacturedby it in the name of bogus customers.

As many as 120 DC Avanti cars have been sold inIndia and abroad, and at least 90 of them were allegedly usedfor obtaining loans fraudulently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hussain provided fake manpower supply bills for fuelling Delhi riots, says charge sheet

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had provided fake bills of manpower supply to launder money for fuelling the north east Delhi riots, police has alleged before a court here in its second supplementary charge sheet.The court had on Jan...

Jaishankar wraps up visit to Sri Lanka; Indian mission describes his trip as 'huge success'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday left for home after wrapping up his three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he held constructive discussions with the countrys top leadership, which was described as a huge success.Jaisha...

DDMA issues order for strict compliance of Centre's SOP for passengers coming from UK

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an order to various authorities to ensure strict compliance of the Union health ministrys SOP for testing and isolating passengers returning from the UK, where a more virulent strai...

Soccer-Liverani sacked by struggling Parma, D'Aversa re-appointed

Struggling Parma have sacked coach Fabio Liverani after two wins from 16 Serie A games this season and reappointed Roberto DAversa as manager, the club said on Thursday.Liverani, 44, only took charge in August, succeeding DAversa, but leave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021