Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer

Pakistans Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl.The key suspect in Pearls slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another courts ruling last month that ordered his release.Pearls family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:48 IST
Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer

Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The key suspect in Pearl's slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court's ruling last month that ordered his release.

Pearl's family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week. A decision is expected before the end of the month.

Sheikh's lawyer, Mehmood A. Sheikh, has been trying to get his client, who has been on death row for 18 years, freed since his acquittal. The lawyer and Sheikh are not related.

Washington has opposed Sheikh's release and Pakistan's federal and provincial governments have throw up successive legal challenges to avoid freeing him. Meanwhile, the southern Sindh Provincial government is facing contempt charges for refusing to free Sheikh. The regional court hearing those charges will resume on January 13.

Sheikh was acquitted in early 2020 by the Sindh High Court in the brutal beheading of Pearl, who was lured to his death while investigating links between Pakistani-based militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “Shoe Bomber” after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

Pearl, 38, was working for the Wall Street Journal when he was kidnapped on January 23, 2002. The US Embassy later received a gruesome video of Pearl's death and his body was found in a shallow grave in a southern Karachi neighborhood.

Sheikh was sentenced to death and three other suspects to life in prison for their role in the plot. Their acquittal has stunned the U.S. government, Pearl's family and journalism advocacy groups.

Washington has said it will not let Sheikh escape justice, saying if the acquittal is upheld by the Supreme Court, the U.S. will demand he be sent to America to be prosecuted for Pearl's killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police says arrested 14 in connection with rioting

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Thursday it had arrested 14 suspects in connection with rioting and looting by President Donald Trumps supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.Most of the suspects were charged with unlawful entry, though seve...

U'khand: COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday

A dry run in preparation for vaccination against COVID-19 will be held in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday, an official said.The dry run will be conducted at 130 health centres across the state, 10 each in every district, National ...

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.50 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.50 pm.FGN93 US-CONGRESS-2NDLDALL BIDEN Trump supporters storm US Capitol 4 dead in violence before Congress certifies Biden-Harris win Washington In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021