Doesn't want to live with husband as he refused to accept Islam: Woman to magistrate

PTI | Auraiya | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:07 IST
A 21-year-old Muslim woman who had married a Hindu man last month against wishes of her family appeared before a magistrate here and said she doesn’t want to live with her husband as he refused to accept Islam, police said on Thursday.

According to a marriage certificate produced by Nazra, a resident of Senganpur village here, she had married Akash of Kulgaon village at an Arya Samaj temple on December 21 after changing her name to Neha, Bamaen police post incharge Devi Sah Verma said on Thursday. As her husband Akash did not accept Islam, she gave a statement before the magistrate on Wednesday that she does not want to live with him. She was sent with her parents, Verma said. Both Nazra and Akash were in a relationship, which was opposed by their families. On October 12, both had left their home, Verma said.

Two days after, the woman’s father Allahudin lodged a case against Akash and one other Raj Kumar for luring his daughter, Verma said. He alleged that she took away Rs 80,000 cash and ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. Police said the woman’s statement has been recorded and her medical examination has also been done.

