Justice Hima Kohli sworn in as CJ of T'gana High Court

Justice Hima Kohli was onThursday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Courtbecoming the first woman to occupy the top post.

Kohli, who was a judge of the Delhi High Court priorto her appointment as the Chief Justice of Telangana HC, wasadministered the oath of office by Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan at an event held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) GKishan Reddy, several Telangana ministers and otherdignitaries were present on the occasion.

Kohli is the first woman Chief Justice of TelanganaHigh Court which came into existence in 2019.

She succeeds R S Chauhan who has been transferred asChief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Kohli is also said to be the first woman CJ of theHigh Court at Hyderabad which served the undivided AndhraPradesh (prior to its bifurcation after the formation ofTelangana).

Born in 1959 in Delhi, Kohli completed her law coursein the University of Delhi in 1984 and got enrolled as anadvocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in the same year.

She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the HighCourt of Delhi in 2006 and took oath as a permanent Judge in2007.

Among several other responsibilities, she wasappointed as the Executive Chairperson of the Delhi StateLegal Services Authority in 2020.PTI SJR SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)