Jharkhand CM reviews preparations for COVID-19 vaccination, cold chain management

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday reviewed the ongoing preparations for COVID-19 vaccination and cold chain management in the state. As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, around 99.89 lakh people have been identified for the vaccination in the state, including 1.5 lakh healthcare workers comprising Anganwadi workers and 2 lakh frontline workers that will be vaccinated in the first phase.

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in all 24 districts will be complete on January 8. In the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed state officials to ensure the availability of trained staff and related resources while coordinating with all departments and private health institutions, the statement said.

"A District level Steering Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner of the districts to look into the management and implementation of the programme," it added. The first phase will also include the vaccination of frontline workers like state and central government officials, police personnel, armed forces, home guards, prison staff, disaster management coordinators, civil defense organisations, municipal personnel and revenue officers.

Senior citizens and people who are suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other comorbidities will be vaccinated in the second phase. A total of 275 vaccine stores have been created across the state.

The government is also planning to provide a digital vaccination certificate for those who receive the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)