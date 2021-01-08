Religious structures removed in anti-encroachment drive in UP

In an anti-encroachment drive, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) in Uttar Pradesh removed religious structures of two communities on Thursday.

Bareilly subdivisional magistrate Vishu Raja said the drive was carried out to pave the way for the development of Ram Ganga Nagar Colony in the Chandrapur-Bichpuri area.

Members of one of the communities objected to the drive and staged a road blockade protest. Police used mild force to remove the protesters from the road.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said the situation was under control and peace prevailed in the area.

