Big explosion takes place in Yemeni city of Aden -residents

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:04 IST
A big explosion was heard in the Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday evening, residents told Reuters.

The explosion was heard near a central prison in the port city, the residents said.

