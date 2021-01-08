U.S. Capitol police officer has died following attack on Capitol building -CNN

A U.S. Capitol police officer has died following the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, CNN said on Thursday.

The officer was the fifth person to die after Trump's supporters swarmed the building on Wednesday in a failed attempt to disrupt efforts to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Quoting three sources, CNN offered no further details.

