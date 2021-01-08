U.S. Capitol Police say reports of officer death not accurate

U.S. Capitol Police say reports of officer death not accurateReuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 07:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 07:04 IST
U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement on Thursday that media reports that an officer had died after the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump were inaccurate. The agency said that several officers were injured and some hospitalized after the unrest Wednesday, but that no officers had died as a result.
Four people had died after Trump's supporters swarmed the building on Wednesday in a failed attempt to disrupt efforts to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
