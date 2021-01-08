Left Menu
Japan says S. Korean court ruling on comfort women is regrettable

Updated: 08-01-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:44 IST
Japan says S. Korean court ruling on comfort women is regrettable

Japan's chief government spokesman said on Friday that a South Korean court ruling ordering damages to be paid to so-called "comfort women" was regrettable and unacceptable.

The issue related to women recruited into wartime brothels had been settled by a 1965 treaty between the countries, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. The South Korean government should make an "appropriate response" to the court ruling, he said.

