U.S. Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in riot by Trump supporters

U.S. Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in riot by Trump supportersReuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:29 IST
U.S. Capitol Police said late on Thursday that a police officer named Brian Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot led by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters", the police said in a statement, adding he passed away on Thursday night.
