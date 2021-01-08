Man, female companion held for kidnapping two minor sisters

A man and his female companion havebeen arrested on charges of kidnapping two minor sisters inThane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Senior inspector D S Dhole of the Wagle Estate policestation said the woman is an aunt of the girls who wererescued unharmed.

He said the siblings, aged 5 and 6 years, were playingnear their house on Wednesday when the woman picked them upand fled.

She along with her male partner took them to Kalhernear Bhiwandi town, Dhole said.

The girls' parents lodged a complaint after which thepolice launched a search for the minors.

The police scanned at least half-a-dozen CCTV footagesto trace and arrest the accused, Sufian Shaikh, 23, and AnilGamble, 27, who have been booked under IPC section 363(kidnapping), the inspector said.

The motive behind the kidnapping was not yet known anda probe was on, he added.

