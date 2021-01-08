Australia opposition leader taken to hospital after car crash-newspaper

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure on Friday after a car accident in Sydney, the Australian newspaper reported. A representative of Albanese told the newspaper the federal Labor leader had been taken to hospital but was all right, it said.

"He was badly shaken up in the accident but he is OK," the representative told the paper. "He has been taken to hospital for some precautionary X-rays." The accident happened near his electorate office in Sydney's inner-west suburb of Marrickville, the newspaper said.

The paper published a photograph showing Albanese standing and talking to ambulance officers next to an ambulance. Reuters could not reach Albanese or his representative after office hours.

