PIL seeks action against social media platforms for disclosing Hathras victim's identity, Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on a Public Interest Litigation on Friday issued notice to several social media organisations and media houses for the alleged disclosure of the identity of the victim of Hathras rape case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on a Public Interest Litigation on Friday issued notice to several social media organisations and media houses for the alleged disclosure of the identity of the victim of Hathras rape case. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought a response from all respondents including Twitter India, Facebook India and others on a PIL seeking direction to Delhi Police on alleged gross and violative actions an offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The Court will next hear the matter on February 5. The plea stated that on 14 September, a girl was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras by four men. After fighting for her life for two weeks, she died in a hospital in New Delhi. Following the unfortunate event, various media houses and social media giants allegedly published information relating to the victim that disclosed her identity of the victim.

The plea sought direction to the Delhi Police be directed to register the FIR against those who violated the Right of Privacy of the victim as they have committed offence under section 228A of IPC was made out despite which there is no action taken by the Respondent. The Petition also sought direction to Delhi Police to take appropriate action so that all respondents take down/withdraw any material, news article, social media post or any such information published by them with reference to the details of the identity of the victim in the particular case or similar cases.

The plea also prayed for orders to all the respondents and similar organisations or individuals that deal in broadcasting of information and be directed to broadcast correct legal provisions S.228A IPC, by methods of short videos, clips, flashers, notes, news tickers, social media posts, social media stories or any similar means regarding such action of disclosure of the identity of the victim and its amounting to an offence under The Indian Penal Code. It further sought direction to Delhi Police be directed to organise legal awarenesscamps, legal literacy camps, lectures, interactive workshops, newspaper advertisements, hoardings to make people aware about the said legal provision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

