Illegal liquor unit busted in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:57 IST
An illicit liquor manufacturing unit was busted here and 12 people were arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.

Around 2,400 litres of illicit liquor, over 8,000 wrappers/labels, and three cars were seized during the raid in the industrial area near Begarajpur village under Mansurpur Police Station in the district. A case has been registered against 26 people, a police officer said, adding that a reward of Rs 2 lakh was announced for the police team which carried out the raid.

During interrogation it was revealed that the illicit liquor was meant to be supplied during the upcoming panchayat elections.

