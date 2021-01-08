Half-burnt body of woman found near Hyderabad airport

In a suspected case of self-immolation, a half-burnt body of an unidentified woman wasfound near the airport here on Friday, police said.

Airport personnel noticed the body and informed thepolice, who after going through the CCTV footage, said it wassuspected that the woman immolated herself.

A case had been registered and further investigation wasin progress, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)