Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP ATS arrests two ISI moles

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST
UP ATS arrests two ISI moles

The Anti-Terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two persons, an ex-serviceman and a Godhra-based woman, for allegedly spying for Pakistan and sharing the Army’s sensitive information with the intelligence agency of the neighbouring country.

The ATS made the arrest acting on a tip-off that an ex-serviceman, identified as Saurabh Sharma of Bahuni village under Bahadurgarh police station in Hapur district, was passing on Army’s secret information to Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence, an ATS release said on Friday.

A case in this connection has been lodged against the duo, the release added.

Following his arrest, Sharma was interrogated at the ATS headquarters here and he admitted that he had been passing on information for money to a Pakistani woman from time to time, the release said, adding he used to get money in his account for it.

On Sharma's information, an ATS team also arrested the woman, identified as Anas Gitauli, a resident of Panchmahal of Godhra in Gujarat.

Anas, whose elder brother Imran Gitauli was arrested last year on September 14 for allegedly working for Pakistan’s ISI, also used to send money to Sharma, the release said.

The police will produce Saurabh Sharma in the court to secure his police custody and the second accused would be brought here from Godhra on transit remand, the ATS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK watchdog investigates Google's ad data revamp proposals

Britains competition watchdog said Friday it launched an investigation into Googles plan to overhaul its ad data system over worries it could leave even less room for rivals in the online ad industry.The Competition and Markets Authority sa...

Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.Showkat Ahmad Chack, a resident of Tanghdar Nard, was injured in the blast near Shiv post at Tanghdar Nad area in the north Kashm...

London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressure

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the city were at risk of being overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.Khan warned that the number of hospital beds will run out in...

Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021