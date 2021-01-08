Three held for illegal sale, purchase of prescription drugs

Three persons have been arrestedfor alleged illegal sale and purchase of prescription drugs inBhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said onFriday.

Acting on a tip-off, the city police raided a place inPirani Pada and seized prescription drugs, which were beingsold loosely, an official said.

The police nabbed two peddlers and a man who wasbuying the medicines from them, the official said.

Medicines, which included stimulants, worth over Rs52,000 were seized from the accused, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard underrelevant provisions of the IPC and Drugs and Cosmetics Act atShanti Nagar police of Bhiwandi division, the official added.

