Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST
HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in the public interestlitigation that conditions in the tender for supply ofmedicines and disinfectants was changed for the benefit ofcertain manufacturers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta andJustice G S Kulkarni, however, noted that judicial review of atender process was not advisable.

''The government is the master in such a tender processas it is aware of the situation and requirements. They knowwhat conditions to impose in the tender,'' Justice Kulkarnisaid.

''Who are you (Shelar) to complain if the bidders arealright and have no problem with the conditions imposed,'' saidChief Justice Datta.

The court posted the plea for further hearing nextweek and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tofile its affidavit in response to the petition.

Shelar's plea said that during the pandemic, medicinesand disinfectants procured by civic-run hospitals should be ofthe highest standards.

There was ''infringement of the norms ofaccountability, rationality and manifestation of arbitrarinessand perversity in the tendering process'', it alleged.

The BMC keeps changing the eligibility criteria,Shelar claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar tweets about ex-Sena leader joining NCP, deletes later

A tweet on NCP chief SharadPawars Twitter account on Friday informed about a formerShiv Sena leader from Solapur joining the party, but it wasdeleted later.Mahesh Kothe, a former Sena leader, and hisassociates met Pawar here but did not joi...

London declares emergency over 'out of control' coronavirus

London declared a major incident on Friday because its hospitals were at risk of being overwhelmed by a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus racing out of control across the United Kingdom.Britain has the worlds fifth worst offic...

Airbus to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers in coming days, amid mounting speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next ...

Cricket-Bess ready to stake England claim on spin-friendly wickets

England off-spinner Dom Bess is looking forward to wickets that play to his strengths in Sri Lanka and India over the coming months, though the pitch his side were handed for a practice match on Friday presented a surprise. Bess looks set t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021