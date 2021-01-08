Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:21 IST
Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Showkat Ahmad Chack, a resident of Tanghdar Nard, was injured in the blast near Shiv post at Tanghdar Nad area in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Chack received injuries in his foot, and is being airlifted to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment, they added.

PTI SSB MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar tweets about ex-Sena leader joining NCP, deletes later

A tweet on NCP chief SharadPawars Twitter account on Friday informed about a formerShiv Sena leader from Solapur joining the party, but it wasdeleted later.Mahesh Kothe, a former Sena leader, and hisassociates met Pawar here but did not joi...

London declares emergency over 'out of control' coronavirus

London declared a major incident on Friday because its hospitals were at risk of being overwhelmed by a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus racing out of control across the United Kingdom.Britain has the worlds fifth worst offic...

Airbus to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers in coming days, amid mounting speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next ...

Cricket-Bess ready to stake England claim on spin-friendly wickets

England off-spinner Dom Bess is looking forward to wickets that play to his strengths in Sri Lanka and India over the coming months, though the pitch his side were handed for a practice match on Friday presented a surprise. Bess looks set t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021