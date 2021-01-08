Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-KPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:21 IST
An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Showkat Ahmad Chack, a resident of Tanghdar Nard, was injured in the blast near Shiv post at Tanghdar Nad area in the north Kashmir district, they said.
Chack received injuries in his foot, and is being airlifted to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment, they added.
PTI SSB MIJ SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- north Kashmir district
- Kupwara
- Ahmad Chack
- Army
- Tanghdar Nard
- Shiv
- Srinagar
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Army chief awards troops deployed at Rezang La, Rechen La heights, LAC sector
Army completes Summary of Evidence in Shopian encounter; court martial of its 2 men possible
Pak Army chief meets PM Imran Khan; discusses security situation
Army completes Summary of Evidence in Shopian encounter; court martial of its 2 men possible
Army completes Summary of Evidence against two of its men in Amshipura fake encounter case; court martial could take place: Officials.