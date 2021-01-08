Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurious liquor kills 5 in UP's Bulandshahr; accused held

Five people have died and 16 others hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Friday. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said some people had fallen sick at Jeet Garhi village of the district on Wednesday night after consuming liquor purchased from Kuldeep.

PTI | Bulandshahr/Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:28 IST
Spurious liquor kills 5 in UP's Bulandshahr; accused held

Five people have died and 16 others hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said on Friday. The authorities have suspended four policemen and removed three senior Meerut zone excise officials from their post for laxity. An excise inspector and three other members of the department have also be suspended. Police have also arrested the main accused, identified as Kuldeep. According to a government spokesperson in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to initiate stern action under the National Security Act and the Gangsters Act in the case. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said some people had fallen sick at Jeet Garhi village of the district on Wednesday night after consuming liquor purchased from Kuldeep. They were admitted to a hospital, where five of them, aged 45 to 60, died till Friday morning, he said, adding that 16 people are currently undergoing treatment. The SSP said it has come to light that the liquor was being sold in the area for some time. Therefore, the Sikandrabad police station in-charge, the Anokhepuri chowki in-charge and two constables have been suspended, he added. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Excise) Sanjay Bhoosreddy removed Meerut zone Joint Excise Commissioner Rajeshmani Tripathi, Deputy Excise Commissioner Suresh Chanda Patel and Bulandshahr District Excise Officer Sanjay Kumar Tripathi for laxity in supervision. They have been attached to the Excise Commissionerate. Sikandarabad Excise Inspector Prabhat Vardhan, Chief Constable Ram Babu and two other constables Srikant Som and Salim Ahmed have also been suspended, Bhoosreddy said, adding that they have prima facie been found lacking in discharge of their duties and departmental action has also been ordered against them.

Four of the deceased were identified as Satish, Kalua, Ranjit and Sukhpal, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped as much as 5.6 on Friday, pushing the electric-car makers market capitalization to more than 800 billion for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.Teslas stratospheric rally has helped...

Biden names national security official to oversee global health security

President-elect Joe Biden plans to add a senior national security official overseeing global health security, restoring a government function cut by the Trump administration ahead of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Bidens transition team sai...

London declares emergency over 'out of control' coronavirus

London declared a major incident on Friday because its hospitals were at risk of being overwhelmed by a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus racing out of control across the United Kingdom.Britain has the worlds fifth worst offic...

Workers at Mexico's Interjet to strike after weeks of flight cancellations

Unionized employees for Mexican airline Interjet will begin a strike on Friday after weeks of flight cancellations as the company struggles to maintain operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with the possibility of looting, the Sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021