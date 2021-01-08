Left Menu
Swapnil Kusale wins second men's 3P trial

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:32 IST
Swapnil Kusale of the Railways overcame Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota holder Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh to win the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T2 national shooting trials here on Friday.

The trials are being conducted at Dr. Karni Singh shooting range.

Swapnil, who made the strong eight-man finals field in third place with a score of 1168 in the qualifying, shot 462 in the finals to emerge triumphant.

He took the lead after the second 15-shots prone position round, and held on to it admirably to fend off the challenge from the talented MP youngster.

ISSF World Cup gold medallist Sanjeev Rajput, who had won the T1 trials earlier, also qualified for the T2 finals but could only manage a sixth place.

Parul Kumar of the Air Force came third.

