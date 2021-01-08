Left Menu
4 held for duping people by forging receipts of goods loaded on trucks: Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:33 IST
The Noida Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang that duped people by forging receipts of weight of goods loaded on trucks with the arrest of four men.

The gang targeted trucks at weighing stations where they stopped after loading goods and before the delivery, a senior police official said.

A complaint was received at Sector 58 police station recently regarding a fraud involving a huge discrepancy in the weight of goods after loading and before delivery, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

He said an FIR was lodged and an investigation taken up by the district police that led to the arrest of four men who forged receipts of a 'dharam kaanta' (weighing station).

''The gang would manipulate the weight of goods and give truck drivers forged receipts which mentioned higher than actual load,'' he added.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mukhtar, Arpit Rajpoot, Rajesh Kurmi and Sintu Pal, the police said, adding that approximately 150 forged receipts and Rs 71,000 cash were recovered from them.

Three dumper trucks recovered from the gang have also been impounded, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all three related to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 58 police station, the police said.

