Mumbai: Four held for selling toxic waste oil from factories

The Mumbai police's crime branchhas arrested four persons of a gang from suburban Mankhurdallegedly involved in processing and selling hazardous oilrefuse discarded by factories, an official said on Friday.

The crime branch had received information about a gangthat collected oil refuse from factories, processed it andthrew the leftover hazardous waste in the creek at Mandala,the official said.

The accused would allegedly sell the processed oil andpollute the creek by dumping the toxic remains, he said.

During a raid on Thursday, Unit 4 of the crime branchseized 39,000 litres of oil refuse stored in 195 drums andarrested four persons, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC andEnvironment Protection Act was registered against the accusedpersons, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)