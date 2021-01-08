Biden focused on taking office, will leave Congress to act on possible Trump impeachment - spokesman

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is focused on preparing to take office, and will leave to Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, and President Donald Trump's Cabinet to "act as they see fit" on the issues of impeachment and the 25th Amendment, a Biden transition spokesman said. Spokesman Andrew Bates made the statement in response to a Reuters question on calls for Trump to be impeached following Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters.

"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are focused on their duty -- preparing to take office on January 20th -- and will leave it to Vice President Pence, the Cabinet and the Congress to act as they see fit," Bates said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)