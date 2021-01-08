Left Menu
FBI, Washington police to jointly investigate death of capitol police officer -Acting U.S. Attorney General

The FBI and Washington's police department will jointly investigate the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he sustained while defending the U.S. Capitol, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Friday. He later died at a hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:11 IST
The FBI and Washington's police department will jointly investigate the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he sustained while defending the U.S. Capitol, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and fellow officers of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who succumbed last night to the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol, against the violent mob who stormed it on January 6th," Rosen said in a statement.

Rosen did not say whether or not the death will be investigated as a homicide, but said the Justice Department "will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible." Late on Thursday evening, the Capitol Police confirmed that Sicknick had died after sustaining injuries while on duty at the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

After being injured by protesters, the officer returned to his office where he collapsed. He later died at a hospital.

